Autauga County Schools one step closer to naming a new superintendent

by WAKA 8

The search for the next Autauga County Schools superintendent is almost over.

The Autauga County Board of Education has selected five candidates that could become the next superintendent.

Those candidates are Dr. John Barge, Dr. William Bergeron, Dr. Michele Edwards, Dr. Fred Rayfield and Mr. Lyman Woodfin.

Dr. John Barge currently works as an educational consultant. He has more than 30 years of educational experience culminating as a former State Superintendent in Georgia.

Dr. William Bergeron is former military with more than 20 years as an educator. He currently works as a university professor within the state.

Dr. Michele Edwards serves as a Career and Technical Education Director for a neighboring school district with more than 24 years in education.

Dr. Fred Rayfield has 34 years of educational experience and is currently serving as an Interim Superintendent in Georgia.

Mr. Lyman Woodfin has nearly two decades of experience in Autauga County Schools. He has served as a classroom teacher, coach, and school administrator. Mr. Woodfin is currently the principal at Marbury High School.

The next step in the superintendent search is the interview process. The Autauga County Schools community is invited to attend the public interviews on June 22 at the Chapter One Center to hear first-hand from the candidates. The one-hour interviews are open to the public and scheduled back-to-back with a lunch break at noon.

10:00 AM – John Barge, Ed.D.

11:00 AM – William Bergeron, Ph.D.

1:00 PM – Michele Edwards, Ed.D.

2:00 PM – Fred Rayfield, Ed.D.

3:00 PM – Lyman Woodfin

Each candidate will be asked a series of questions that should last no more than one hour per interview. While the public is invited, officials say no questions or comments will be taken from the floor.

In March, former Autauga County Schools Superintendent Timothy Tidmore announced his retirement, which became effective June 1. Dr. Daniel Boyd is currently serving an interim superintendent.