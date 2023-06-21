More courthouse security officers added in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

More security officers are being added at the Dallas County Courthouse complex. The addition will make sure the buildings are secure — and that people doing business with the county are safe.

Three new courthouse security officers received certification to carry mace — and a taser.

“They are the ones that work on the choke points or the entries of the courthouse. They’re the ones that check and make sure you don’t have any weapons. And also directs you in the right place that you ‘ve got to go within the courthouse,” said Sgt. Scott Haskell.

After completing four-hours of training in a classroom setting — the officers were also trained in the practical use of the weapons — which included each of the trainees being tasered and sprayed with mace.

“Couldn’t move,” said Officer Kimberly Shields.

“Just a shockwave going through you. It was intense. I’ll tell you that.”

“The mace is terrible. You want tasered any day compared to mace,” said Officer Gregory Thomas.

“We want them to understand what that can do to the subject,” said Haskell.

“So, if you’ve gone through that training and you know what it’ll do to you, you now know what it’ll do to your suspect.”

Haskell says the need to secure courthouses — has only increased over the years. He says divorce — child custody battles — and criminal trials — can all be very intense.

And as a consequence — courthouse security — has to be highly-trained — and well-equipped.

“Well, the deal is any time you take someone’s freedom or you take their money — people get irate and mad because they didn’t feel like that the decision went their way. And they act out,” Haskell said.

“It’s all about making the courthouse secure.”