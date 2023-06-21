Sophomore Pitcher, Alea Johnson, transfers to Alabama

Alabama Softball

by Lindsey Bonner

The Crimson Tide adds another member to their bullpen with the addition of sophomore pitcher Alea Johnson.

In her freshman season, Johnson made 12 appearances on the mound for the LSU Tigers. Those 12 appearances included 7 starting trips to the circle. Last season for the Tigers, Johnson posted a 7-1 record and a 1.41 ERA.

In the Tiger’s game against the reigning National Champions, the Oklahoma Sooners, Johnson pitched two complete innings and retired six batters.

Johnson is a native of Fairhope, Alabama.

“I am so grateful to have the opportunity to play for Alabama with this talented team. I can’t wait to grow on and off the field with such an amazing program. I am so excited to start my journey with the Crimson Tide,” says Johnson.

“We are very excited to welcome Alea to our Alabama softball family. Our visit with her and her parents was terrific. With three senior pitchers this upcoming season, we really needed a sophomore in the circle as well. I believe she has the potential to follow in the footsteps of the many dominant pitchers in our program’s history,” says Head Coach Patrick Murphy.