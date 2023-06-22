Alabama Women’s Basketball names Roman Tubner as Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator

Alabama Women's Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

After two seasons with the Alabama Women’s Basketball Team, Roman Tubner has been named associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. In Tubner’s first two seasons at Alabama, he served as an assistant coach and helped the Crimson Tide to back-to-back 20-win seasons and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2023.

Tubner also helped recruit one of the best recruiting classes in program history.