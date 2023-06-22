I-Team Investigates: 2018 cold case murder of 17 year old Ja’Devian Smith

by Jerome Jones

Ja’Devian Smith was only 17 years old when his life came to an abrupt end.

Montgomery police found the teenager’s bullet riddled body in the middle of the 800 block of Holt Street on October 13, 2018.

The person or people responsible for Smith’s murder have not been found. Investigators believe he was shot at another location and shot again at the location of the body in an effort to confuse police.

His father says the last time he saw Ja’Devian he was getting into a silver mustang with a group of young men.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $5,ooo reward for information that could lead to an arrest in this case.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Crimestoppers at 334-215-stop.

You can also use their p3tips mobile app to submit information without revealing your identity.