Mayors of Montgomery, Selma address gun violence

by WAKA 8

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. spoke on the need to do something about gun violence.

The two mayors spoke at a news conference on Thursday.

In the past six months, Selma has recorded 14 homicides, while Montgomery has 37.

Both mayors blame some of the gun violence on the new Alabama law that allows people to carry a handgun without a permit.

June is gun violence awareness month, and both mayors say there’s a lot more to be done.

“We have a responsibility from the private sector to government officials to really take a look at what has been happening here in this fascination with gun culture that America has,” Reed said.

“Hopefully when we come together that we will be willing to listen to those people who are suffering to participate in a public conversation,” Perkins said.

The mayors say while they don’t have all of the answers, they want to get leaders together to discuss what can be done to reduce gun violence, including listening to victims.