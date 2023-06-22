MPD opens death investigation after two men were shot and killed Wednesday

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police have opened up a death investigation following the deaths of two men Wednesday night.

Officers and fire medics were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Atlanta Highway in response to a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found 21-year-old Gregory Penick, of Montgomery, with a fatal gunshot wound. Penick was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other man, 19-year-old Darnell Eaves, also of Montgomery, was located with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Eaves was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The circumstances remain under investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this death investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.