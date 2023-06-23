City leaders in Tuskegee celebrate getting federal grant

by WAKA 8

City leaders in Tuskegee are happy to get an Advancing Health Literacy Grant.

The two-year grant is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ office of Minority Health.

Tuskegee is one of 73 places to get a grant.

It’s getting $3 million to help with COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and other mitigation measures in minority and other socially vulnerable populations.

More than two million people nationwide have directly benefited from the program.

“The debrief gave us an opportunity to not only talk about what worked but what can we do to continue this work, what can we do to finalize connections and communications to continue to provide information about health access, health equity to reduce health disparities in the Alabama Black Belt,” project director Kim Ortiz said.

For more information about the grant, go to: www.tuskegeeahlgrant.com