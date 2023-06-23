Opp man dies after being shot by police officer

by WAKA 8

An Opp man has died in a Montgomery hospital after being shot by a police officer, according to ALEA.

ALEA says at about 7:43 on Tuesday morning, June 20, Opp police got a call about a man with a knife on Hardage Circle who was having a crisis. Police and the Covington County Incident Response Team went to check it out.

Opp police identified the man as 45-year-old Cornelius Ball of Opp, according to ALEA, which says an Opp police officer was injured by Ball.

ALEA says other officers were trying to take Ball into custody as he was still holding the knife, which is what led to the shooting.

Ball was taken to Baptist Medical Center South, where he died yesterday.

ALEA says at the request of Opp police, the State Bureau of Investigation will be looking into what happened. ALEA says the findings will be turned over to the Covington County District Attorney’s Office.