Poarch Creek Indians’ CFO, wife, among four killed in Baldwin County crash

by WAKA 8

The chief financial officer of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and his wife were among the four people killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Baldwin Beach Express.

Robertsdale police say 64-year-old Tim Speegle and 66-year-old Jeanna Speegle, of Trussville, died of injuries following the crash that happened on Sunday, June 18, at around 2:38PM near the intersection of Baldwin Beach Express and County Road 48 in Baldwin County.

Police say one of the drivers, David Colburn, has been charged with multiple counts of manslaughter and DUI with more charges pending.

Police say Colburn was driving an SUV that hit the back of a pickup truck as they both were heading south on the Baldwin Beach Express. The pickup lost control and crossed the median where it hit the Speegles’ SUV, which was heading north. Police say the impact was significant.

Tim Speegle was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition, where he later died. Jeanna Speegle died at the same hospital yesterday.

In addition, two people in the pickup truck, 47-year-old Christie Lowe and 19-year-old Margaret Lowe, both of Pelham, died at the scene. Three other people in the pickup were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital with injuries. Police say one of them is in critical condition.

Police say Colburn was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries, then taken into custody and put in the Baldwin County Corrections Center.

Stephanie Bryan, the Tribal Chair and CEO of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, released this statement on the deaths of the Speegles:

“Although it’s hard to find comfort in such a tragic event, I take solace in knowing that Tim and Jeanna are now in their heavenly home, rejoicing together. Their legacy will live on for generations to come, as they both lived life to the fullest and worked hard to help others.”

The Poarch Creek Indians are the only federally-recognized Indian tribe in Alabama with a reservation in Escambia County. They operate electronic bingo, hotel and entertainment complexes on the reservation as well as in Montgomery and Wetumpka.