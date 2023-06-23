Rob Vaughn names Anthony Papio to Alabama Baseball Coaching Staff

Alabama Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama recently named Rob Vaughn as the new head coach of the baseball program. Vaughn has recently named one of his new assistants, Anthony Papio.

As an assistant, Papio will work with the hitters and the offense while also helping with recruiting efforts.

Before being hired at Alabama, Papio spent seven seasons at Maryland, coaching alongside Vaughn. During his seven seasons at Maryland, Papio worked his way up the ladder staring as a student assistant in 2017, he was later named a volunteer assistant, and finally earned the title of assistant coach in 2022.

In all three of his coaching roles at Maryland, Papio worked with the outfielders, hitters, and coordinated the running game. In addition to these tasks, Papio also served as the first base coach.

Papio also spent his college career at Maryland playing for the Terps from 2012 to 2016.

“I’m fired up to welcome Anthony to Tuscaloosa,” said Vaughn. “Pap played for me at Maryland and has coached beside me the last seven years. He’s the most competitive guy that I’ve ever met. He’s a winner and he loves his players. I could not be more excited to have him and his fiancé, Ally, join us down here at Alabama.”

-Information from the University of Alabama