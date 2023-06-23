Selma firefighters find deceased body in burning house

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A death investigation is underway in Selma — after firefighters find a body inside of a house — during a house fire.

Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards says the fire happened a week ago — on the 2000 block of Elkdale Street.

“Upon arrival we found that it was heavy smoke and flames visible. At that time the crew there went ahead and started extinguishing the fire,” he said.

Edwards says as firefighters worked to put the fire out — they discovered a body — inside the house.

“During the operations of extinguishing the fire and doing their searches they discovered a deceased body laying on the floor.”

Edwards identified the body as that of 32 year old Isamar Gonzalez. He says fire investigators are working to determine the cause of death — and the cause of the fire.

“The heaviest part of the damage was done to the rear left structure, so we know at this time that that is approximately where the fire probably initiated.”