Montgomery Fire/Rescue investigating early morning house fire

by WAKA 8

Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating a house fire that happened early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called around 6:45 a.m. to the 3500 block of Audubon Road on a possible house fire. Audubon Road is near Narrow Lane Road.

Once they arrived, they found a two-story home with smoke shooting. The initial W-3 working fire was later upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire.

Firefighters made entry into the home and began to put out the fire.

Both primary and secondary searches were conducted with no one found inside.

Fire officials say everyone was accounted for and there were no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The Bureau of Investigations is investigating the cause of the fire.