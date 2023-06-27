Alabama to get $1.4 billion to improve broadband access

by WAKA 8

The federal government says Alabama will be getting $1.4 billion to help bring affordable, high-speed broadband internet service to more parts of the state.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration says 331,206 homes and small businesses in Alabama lack access to a high-speed internet connection.

The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program is bringing a total of $42.45 billion to all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

“Through more than $1.4 billion in BEAD program allocations, we will bring broadband infrastructure to every corner of the state, which will enhance the quality of life and economic potential for all Alabamians – all while creating good, family-sustaining jobs along the way,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said.

The BEAD funding will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service. Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on broadband adoption, training, and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.

“My priority is for Alabama to gain full ability to be connected to high-speed internet,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “We have taken several significant strides toward this goal, and today’s announcement provides a tremendous boost in the journey toward full broadband access no matter where you live in Alabama.”