Auburn Women’s Soccer names Kelly Madsen to the coaching staff

Auburn Women's Soccer

by Lindsey Bonner

The Auburn Women’s Soccer Team adds Kelly Madsen to the staff as an assistant coach. Madsen comes to Auburn with more than 10 years of experience in coaching as she’s spent the past five years as an assistant coach at Syracuse and also spent time coaching at Rice, Stephen F. Austin, and the University of Dubuque.

Before entering the coaching realm, she played college soccer at the University of South Alabama from 2004-08 where she was a midfielder.

“We are so excited to add Kelly to our staff,” Hoppa said. “She is a brilliant mind with tremendous experience coaching at the college level and is a truly elite recruiter.”

-Information from Auburn University