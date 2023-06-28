Selma residents brace for dangerous heat

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

High temperatures and humid conditions are expected to push heat indices into the triple digits.

Therefore people need to know — how to stay safe during the extreme heat.

Summer is getting ready to kick into high gear — but people around Selma — are already feeling the heat.

“Temperatures are going to feel like between 100 and 112 degrees on the outside for the next few days,” said Dallas Co. EMA Director Toya Stiles Crusoe.

“That could cause a heat stroke. People could get sick.”

But while many people will try to stay inside in the air conditioning during the heatwave — some people won’t have that luxury.

Michael Ervin of Selma — owns a lawn care service — and works outdoors.

“I got a water keg in there full of water. Stay hydrated, set you a limit,” he said.

Ervin says he starts his work day just after sunrise — when temperatures are considerably cooler. He takes frequent breaks throughout the day. Then calls it quits around midday.

And though construction crews work longer days — they deal with the extreme summertime heat — in much the same way.

“Take a break every 30 minutes because it’s hot,” said Jorge Gonzalez.

“And drink a lot of water. Gatorade. That’s it.”

Crusoe says people should be sure and check up on the elderly — the sick — and anyone without air conditioning during extreme heat. Never leave pets or children unattended. And limit strenuous outdoor activities.