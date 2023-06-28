Young Alumni Packages return to Troy

Troy Athletics

by Lindsey Bonner

Troy Athletics announces the return of the Young Alumni Ticket Packages for the 2023-24 athletic season. The Young Alumni Ticket Packages will have two different options to choose from.

The two different packages are the Football-Only package and the All-Sports Package.

The Football-Only Package is $100 and includes; one general admission football season ticket, football parking pass, Trojan Warrior Club Membership, and Alumni Association Membership.

The All-Sports Package is $150 and includes; One general admission football, basketball, and baseball season ticket, football parking pass, basketball parking pass, Trojan Warrior Club Membership, and Alumni Association Membership.

“We are excited to reinvigorate and launch our new Young Alumni Program, whose aim is to engage and foster relationships with recent graduates of Troy University,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “These two packages are loaded with amazing benefits for our recent graduates to take advantage of as they start their professional careers.”

To be eligible for these ticket packages, you must have earned your undergraduate degree in the last three years from Troy University.