Alabama Women’s Basketball set to play Syracuse in ACC/SEC Challenge

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama Women’s Basketball is set to travel to Syracuse for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Last season the Crimson Tide finished the season with a 20-11 overall record and made an appearance at the NCAA Tournament. The Syracuse Orange finished the season with a 20-13 overall record and made an appearance in the WNIT.

The ACC/SEC Challenge game will be played on Thursday, November 30th at 6:00 central time.