by WAKA 8

A Brundidge man has been killed in a head-on crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

Alabama State Troopers say 41-year-old Charles Ralph Spears III was driving the motorcycle that hit the pickup. Investigators say 30-year-old Brandy Lynne Quattlebaum of Troy was driving the truck.

Spears was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened at about 5:45 yesterday morning on Pike County 2290, about 10 miles south of Troy.