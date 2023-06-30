Missing Dallas Co. teen found safe and sound

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Investigators find a missing Dallas County teen alive — and safe. However, authorities say — the case may be far from over.

Investigators located 16 year old Jeremiah McGary — safe and sound — at a home in a neighboring county.

The teen had been missing — for over two weeks.

When investigators located McGary — he told them why he left home.

“When we talked to the 16 year old, he was so uncomfortable in the residence. He felt like he was being abused, physically. He felt so strong about this that he actually rode a bicycle all the way to another county, several hours on a bicycle to get away.”

Granthum says during the course of the investigation — it was discovered that the teen’s stepfather — 51 year old Walter McGary — was supposed to be registered as a sex offender.

He was charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act and arrested.

Granthum says charges and arrests could come out of the on-going investigation into the teen’s abuse allegations.

“If you know of a crime and you don’t prevent it or disclose it to law enforcement, you’re just as guilty as the perpetrator.”

Granthum says the teen will remain in the care of other family members — while the abuse allegation — is investigated.

“He’s secure, he’s happy. He feels safe where he’s at now. And that’s the main thing right now, that that child’s safety is the number one priority with the sheriff’s office.”