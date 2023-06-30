Police: Defendant runs out of Millbrook courtroom, was chased and captured

by WAKA 8

A Montgomery man who was a defendant in a case in Millbrook is accused of running out of the courtroom in an attempt to get away.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says 42-year-old Clayton Davidson was in Millbrook Municipal Court on Thursday on a charge of failure to appear on traffic violations. When he was sentenced to 30 days in jail, Johnson says Davidson ran out of the courtroom and was chased into a neighborhood.

Officers caught him about a block away. Johnson says Davidson was brought back into the courtroom where Judge Lynn Bright admonished him for his poor choices. He was treated by paramedics for minor injuries while he was on the run.

He was taken to the Elmore County Jail to serve his 30-day sentence.

“I’ve said for 35 years, if you run from law enforcement, chances are you’ll end up going to jail tired and with more problems than you started with, as demonstrated in this case. Today, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Davidson, who will be charged with Escape 3rd Degree upon his completion of his 30-day jail sentence. So not only will he be incarcerated for the upcoming holiday, he has this arrest warrant to contend with as well. Poor choices indeed,” Johnson said in a statement.