ALEA: Prevent boating deaths by obeying safety laws

by WAKA 8

The long 4th of July holiday weekend means Alabama’s waterways will be crowded. ALEA says you can prevent accidents by obeying safety laws.

Marine police officers say to use courtesy toward others, be mindful of the wake that is created in the water and don’t use this weekend to try to learn how to use a boat for the first time.

Your boat should have life jackets for everyone on board, plus a fire extinguisher and other safety gear. You should not drink alcohol while driving a boat.

Senior State Trooper Corey Robinett told WAKA 8 that already this fiscal year, there have been 47 boating accidents across the state with five fatalities. Seven of the accidents were alcohol-related. He says those accidents caused at least $400,000 in property damage.