People stocking up on fireworks for 4th of July celebrations

by WAKA 8

People across the area are shopping for fireworks as they prepare to celebrate the 4th of July.

The flow of customers at Big Daddy’s Fireworks in Wetumpka has been steady, but is expected to pick up as we get closer to the 4th, which is on Tuesday.

Shoppers who are interested in seeing what a product will do can scan a QR code to see a video on their phone before deciding to make a purchase.

Law enforcement officials say you need to make sure fireworks are legal in your area before you set them off.

Montgomery police advise that it is illegal for individuals “to possess, store, offer for sale, sell at retail, use or explode any fireworks within the City of Montgomery.” Citizens found in violation of the fireworks ordinance could face fines of up to $500.