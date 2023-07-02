Birmingham Stallions win USFL Championship for the second straight year

by WAKA 8

The Birmingham Stallions defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers in the 2023 USFL Championship Game, winning the professional football league title for the second year in a row.

Stallions quarterback Alex McGough threw four touchdowns to lead the Stallions to a 28-12 victory Saturday over the Maulers. Deon Cain, who caught four passes for 70 yards and three of those touchdowns, was named MVP of the game.

The Stallions defense held Pittsburgh to just 202 yards of total offense.

The game was played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The Stallions went 8-2 in the regular season and beat the New Orleans Breakers in the South Division Championship Game to reach the title game.

— Information from the USFL