Seven people shot in three shootings in Montgomery Sunday morning

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating three shootings that left seven people injured Sunday morning.

Capt. Jarrett Williams told WAKA 8 that police were called to the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway at around 2:44AM. That is near the intersection with Eastern Boulevard. He says a man and woman were found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Another man who was shot arrived by personal vehicle to a hospital. His injuries are also believed to be non-life threatening. Police say the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Eastdale Circle, which is nearby.

The second shooting happened at about 2:55AM. Capt. Williams says officers were called to the 2400 block of Promenade Boulevard, which is behind The Home Depot on Eastern Boulevard. That’s where a man was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was shot while in a vehicle near Haskell Drive and Eastern Boulevard.

The third shooting was reported at about 3:36AM in the 3400 block of Wiley Road. That location is a block off of Vaughn Road between The Montgomery Academy and Vaughn Road Park. Capt. Williams says a man was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. A short time later, he says a man and a woman arrived at a hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds from the same shooting.

There have been no arrests in the three shootings.