Construction begins at historic Boynton house in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The effort to restore the former home of renowned voting rights activist Amelia Boynton — is now showing signs of progress — that people in Selma can see.

The historic Boynton house has stood in a state of disrepair — for years. Now a construction crew is at the house — working to make repairs.

Linda McDonald lives next door.

“When I came home this morning I saw the truck over there with the material on it,” she said.

“I’m so excited I don’t know what to do.”

It’s way overdue,” said Kendrick Crum.

The work is the first stage of construction — in the effort to renovate and rehabilitate the historic house.

“We’ll be rebuilding the collapsed walls and restoring the roof. And rebuilding the roof over the front porch,” said project architect Dick Hudgens.

“It’s a good feeling, it’s a happy day,” said project manager Leodis Strong.

“It’s taken a long time. There’ve been so many challenges that had to be overcome.”

The National Park Service provided a $500,000 dollar — African-American Civil Rights Grant to fund to project.

The grant was awarded to the Gateway Educational Foundation — the organization that owns the Boynton House.