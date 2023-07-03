Montgomery police make arrest in woman’s shooting death

by WAKA 8

A man has been charged with capital murder in a Montgomery woman’s shooting death.

Montgomery police say 21-year-old Kendarius Coley of Montgomery was arrested today and is being held without bond.

He is charged with killing 18-year-old Mar’Dresha Stovall.

As WAKA 8 has reported, on Saturday, police say they and fire medics were called to a hospital at about 12:43PM where Stovall had been taken. They say the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Eastern Boulevard, which is the area between Lowe’s and The Home Depot.