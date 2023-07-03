Rob Vaughn adds Mike Morrison to Alabama’s Baseball Staff

Alabama Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama’s new Head Baseball Coach, Rob Vaughn, names Mike Morrison to the Alabama Baseball Staff. Morrison will serve as a recruiting coordinator and an assistant coach.

Before making the move to Tuscaloosa, Morrison served under Vaughn for two seasons at Maryland as a pitching coach. During his two seasons at Maryland, he helped the Terrapins to 90 wins and to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Before coaching at Maryland, Morrison began his coaching career at his alma mater Coastal Carolina.

While at Coastal Carolina, Morrison served as the Director of Player Development and Scouting in 2020, and then was promoted to Pitching Coach in 2021.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Mike Morrison and his family to Alabama,” said Vaughn. “Mo won a national championship at Coastal Carolina and brings a wealth of knowledge to Tuscaloosa from both the pitching and recruiting standpoint. He’s as relentless as it gets, and I couldn’t be more excited to have Mike, his wife, Jordan, and their son, Miles, join the Alabama Baseball Family.”