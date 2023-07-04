Fireworks and food highlight Fourth of July in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom– The food and fireworks of the 4th of July holiday — bring people together. And it’s not bad for business either.

This year the Fourth of July holiday provided people with an opportunity to have four days of family fun.

As much as the flag and freedom — the 4th of July celebration is about family — friends — and food.

Curtis Watts is the store manager at Selma Food Outlet.

He says this year’s elongated Fourth of July holiday weekend — has been really good for business.

“It’s cookout time. We’re a grocery store. It goes together. We have great deals on barbeque sauce, ribs, charcoal, lighter fluid. Things you’re going to need for the Fourth,” said Watts.

“It’s been a very busy weekend all the way up until now. It’s been just non-stop.”

Of course, no Fourth of July celebration — is complete — without fireworks.

And although some people like to go to city sponsored shows — others like to shoot off the fireworks themselves.

“People are talking about inflation and the economy, when it comes to fireworks, people don’t pay that any attention,” said Rev. Gary Crum.

“They want that one night of entertainment, that one night of fun in the back yard with friends and family.”

Heidi Sharp of Camden — says she buys a boatload of fireworks every year — to celebrate the Fourth.

“Normally, I just shoot them just to shoot them for the neighborhood. Something I always do every year. I just shoot them for the fun of it,” Sharpe said.

Setting off fireworks within the city limits — is illegal in Selma.

The city held it’s Fourth of July fireworks show — on Sunday.