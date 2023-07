Juvenile critically injured in 4th of July shooting

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police say a juvenile was critically injured after being shot.

MPD responded to a local hospital Tuesday around 4:39 p.m. in response to a walk-in gunshot victim.

Upon their arrival, they made contact with a juvenile male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The exact location of the shooting remains under investigation.

Officials say no one has been arrested at this time.