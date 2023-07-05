Alabama’s Jim Wells named to the ABCA Hall of Fame Class for 2024

Alabama Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Jim Wells, Alabama’s Head Baseball Coach from 1995- 2009, has been selected as part of the American Baseball Coaches Association’s Class of 2024. During his career at Alabama, Wells became the winningest coach in program history with a record of 625-322.

Wells is now the first coach at Alabama to be inducted into the ABCA Hall of Fame.

Wells is joined by nine other coaches that make up the 2024 ABCA Class, those coaches include; Cal Bailey (West Virginia State), Danny Hall (Georgia Tech), Pat McQuaid (Nova High School), Jim Morris (University of Miami), Brian O’Connor (Virginia), Tim Pettorini (The College of Wooster), John Vodenlich (Wisconsin-Whitewater), Wayne Welton (Chelsea High School), and Jeff Willis (LSU Eunice.)

The Class of 2024 will be inducted on Friday, January 5th, 2024 in Grapevine, Texas.