Jack Burton added to the Auburn Volleyball Staff as an Assistant

Auburn Volleyball

by Lindsey Bonner

The Auburn Volleyball Program welcomes Jack Burton to the coaching staff as an Assistant Coach. Before being hired at Auburn, Burton spent the last season at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida.

“My wife Cori and I want to thank Athletics Director John Cohen, Senior Associate AD Joy Vrbka and head coach Brent Crouch for this opportunity,” said Burton. “We could not be more excited to be a part of the Auburn family. I look forward to working with each of these amazing student-athletes and this entire staff to continue building upon the success they’ve already accomplished. It is truly an honor to work here and I cannot wait to get started. War Eagle!”

Burton helped FGCU to a successful season during his time there. Burton helped the Eagles achieve a 26-7 record, the programs second straight Atlantic Sun Conference Title, and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Before he began coaching at FGCU, Burton spent two seasons at the University of Dayton and also coached club volleyball in Arizona and Illinois.