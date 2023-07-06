3 Degree Guarantee: Health Services, Inc. gets a $1,300 check

by WAKA 8

We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity.

AirNow Home Services and Channel 8 are giving a check to Health Services, Inc. We are presenting a check for $1,300, which is what we raised in June for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.

HSI began in 1968 as a free health clinic in the basement of Montgomery City Hall, and over the years, has added services to bring medical care to the underserved.

“This check is going back into patient care. At Health Services Incorporated, we see patients who are insured, as well as uninsured, so this will cover the cost of uncompensated care,” Ebony Evans of Health Services, Inc. said.

What does it mean for AirNow Home Services to be able to join with Channel 8 in making this donation?

“I tell you, it’s wonderful to be in that partnership with you guys, especially for a cause as worthy as this one. These people are out here taking care of people in their time of need. We are just very thankful to be able to do it and feel blessed to have them in our community,” Bill Talbot of AirNow Home Services said.

AirNow Home Services and Channel 8 each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees. The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.