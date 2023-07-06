Alabama Gymnastics adds Pittsburg Transfer Natalia Pawlak to the roster

Alabama Gymnastics

by Lindsey Bonner

The Crimson Tide adds Pittsburgh Transfer, Natalia Pawlak to their roster ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Pawlak, a sophomore, brings with her an impressive resume to Tuscaloosa. During her freshman campaign at Pittsburgh, Pawlak earned East Atlantic Gymnastics League First Team All-Tournament honors and All-East Atlantic Gymnastics League first-team honors.

“I am so thrilled to be joining Alabama Gymnastics. Stepping on campus for the first time felt like home and it’s so exciting to get to be a part of a team with such amazing people and an amazing legacy,” says Pawlak

“We are so excited to welcome Natalia to our Alabama family. She immediately impressed us with her passion for the sport and her steady composure in competition. She is a seasoned competitor both in the club ranks and in the NCAA. We cannot wait for her to experience the best environment in collegiate gymnastics when she marches out in Coleman Coliseum for the first time in January,” says Alabama Head Coach Ashley Johnston.