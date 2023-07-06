Alabama Soccer announces their 2023 schedule

Alabama Soccer

by Lindsey Bonner

The Alabama Crimson Tide announces the schedule for their 2023 soccer season.

The conference portion of their schedule includes; an exhibition with Tennessee (home/ August 8th), Georgia (home/ September 14th), Arkansas (away/ September 21st), Vanderbilt (home/ September 24th), Kentucky (away/ September 29th), Auburn (home/ October 5th), Texas A&M (away/ October 8th), LSU (home/ October 13th), Ole Miss (away/ October 19th), Mississippi State (home/ October 22nd), and Missouri (away/ October 26th.)

The non-conference portion of Alabama’s schedule includes; DePaul (home/ August 17th), UAB (away/ August 20th), Lipscomb (away/ August 24th), Memphis (home/ August 27th), Miami (home/ August 31st), Samford (away/ September 3rd), Southern Miss (away/ September 7th), North Carolina (home/ September 10th), and Mercer (away/ September 17th.)

The SEC Tournament will take place from October 30th through November 5th in Pensacola, Florida.