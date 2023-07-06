Barrett Gilbreath announces candidacy for Montgomery mayor

by WAKA 8

Another candidate has thrown his hat into the ring to become mayor of Montgomery.

Local businessman and entrepreneur, Barrett Gilbreath, announced Thursday he will be joining the mayor’s race.

Barrett Gilbreath is a native of Montgomery where he attended Jefferson Davis High School and went on to graduate from Auburn University.

Gilbreath says he wants to enhance public safety and create opportunities in order to keep people in the city.

“I’m running for Mayor because I believe we have lost focus on the basic principles needed for Montgomery to reach its potential,” said Gilbreath. “Fixing these problems starts with true leadership; the ability to listen, to empathize, and to unite. I will foster collaboration, creativity, and transparency. Montgomery is a city with limitless potential, and it’s an extremely important city in our nation’s history. It’s time to empower and grow our entrepreneurs, recruit, and retain in our business community, revitalize our infrastructure, support our first responders, and invest further in modernizing our education. Together, we will harness the unique strengths of our diverse population, ensuring no one is left behind and provide future generations a place they are proud to call home.”

Barrett is married to Ashley Gilbreath and they have three children.

Along with Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Marcus McNeal and Victorrus Felder are also vying to become mayor.

The Montgomery municipal elections will be held on August 22.