Hot, Humid, Scattered Daytime Storms Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Routine summer weather continued Thursday across central and south Alabama. Where it was rain-free, the sky was partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 90s. Isolated showers and storms dotted our area during the afternoon. Additional rain may affect our area Thursday evening, but mostly comes to an end after midnight. The sky becomes partly cloudy through Friday morning with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Our weather pattern remains unchanged Friday through the weekend. Scattered daytime showers and storms form across our area each day. The sky likely remains partly cloudy during rain-free times. Each afternoon looks plenty hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s. In fact, our weather pattern may remain unchanged throughout next week. Showers and storms become at least scattered about each day, with high temperatures in the low to perhaps mid 90s.