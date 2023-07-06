Rex Lumber responds to federal fine involving worker death at Troy sawmill

by WAKA 8

Rex Lumber has issued a response to the federal fine it faces following a worker’s death at its sawmill in Troy.

As WAKA 8 has reported, 20-year-old Evan Kilpatrick was killed in an accident at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 in December 2022. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced yesterday that the company has been fined $184,385 because OSHA says it failed to follow safety standards which led to Kilpatrick’s death.

OSHA said Kilpatrick had been part of a six-member crew trying to clear a jammed roller when he was crushed when an infeed unit closed on him.

Today, Rex Lumber issued a statement saying in part, “Rex Lumber’s Troy plant was devastated to lose a coworker in a December 2022 machine accident. We continue to keep the family in our thoughts and prayers. We have cooperated with OSHA and continue our efforts to always make our plants even safer. It’s been a tough time and our employees have worked hard.

“OSHA released a July 5, 2023, Press Release on its Initial findings, which have not yet been fully investigated or tried.

“The Troy plant was custom built and equipped by leading industry manufacturers and contractors in 2018. We maintain professional safety staff, involve managers, employees, and obtain outside guidance on best safety practices. We maintain procedures for complicated processes and routinely update them. We have cooperated with OSHA and learned from every experience, and we’ve had fewer workplace accidents than most such mills.

“We respect OSHA’s need to police the industry, but we vigorously disagree with the findings.

“If necessary, we’ll defend the company in court, but rest assured that we will also continue to constantly improve our workplace, as well as to cooperate and partner with OSHA as opportunities permit. Both Rex and OSHA want safe workers.”

OSHA had given Rex Lumber 15 days to respond to its fine.

READ the complete Rex Lumber response to OSHA press release