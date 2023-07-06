Two Trojans set to compete on a National Stage

Troy Track & Field

by Lindsey Bonner

Two Troy Track & Field Athletes will compete on a National Stage this coming weekend. The two Trojans include Javon Osbourne (JAAA/Puma Junior & Senior Championships) and Jasai Taylor (USATF U20 Outdoor Championship.)

“Javon had a great season that is still going,” Troy Director of Track & Field Marc Davis said. “Track is the national sport of Jamaica, so for Javon to compete at the Jamaican Championships is a huge deal, and we are very proud of him. For him to perform on his country’s biggest stage is something that he has dreamed of for a long time. Jasai will be competing among the country’s best in the men’s 400m hurdles, and we are very excited and proud for him to earn this opportunity. The fact that the USATF U20 Championships coincides with the USA Championships only adds to the excitement for the meet.”