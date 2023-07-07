Troy adds two JUCO transfers to their roster

Troy Football

by Lindsey Bonner

The Troy Trojans welcome both Navarion Benson and EJ Fisk to their football program.

Fisk, a defensive back, spent one season at Northeast Mississippi Community College. During his time at NEMCC he tallied 9 solo tackles, 10 total tackles, and 1 interception.

Fisk is excited about the opportunity to play for the Trojans. Fisk will begin taking classes at Troy in January of 2024 and then will suit up for the Trojans for the 2024 season.

“Things I learned at Northeast was, back in high school I didn’t really know too many techniques. I was more just the type of guy that was just a raw athlete, I could just do it. But once you get in college the ball game changes, and at Northeast that’s really what changed me. I learned techniques and then I put that with my athletic ability and it just all came together and I feel like if I just continue to just work on my craft I feel like that can just make me a way better athlete and that’s what I’m going to bring to Troy,” says Fisk.

Benson, a defensive back, spent his freshman season at Mississippi Gulf Coast where he was red shirted. Benson transferred to Copiah-Lincoln Community College his sophomore season where he totaled 24 solo tackles, 13 assists, and 1 fumble recovery.

“I commited because I felt like it was a great school and it’s another place I could call home and the whole coaching staff has been showing me love ever since they’ve been recruiting me,” says Benson.

Benson will play at Copiah-Lincoln during the 2023 season and then will suit up for the Trojans in the fall of 2024.