7 arrested after Montgomery police chase ends at Sam’s Club

by WAKA 8

A routine traffic stop Saturday night turned into a police chase and ended with the arrest of seven suspects.

About 5:40 p.m., MPD tried to stop a vehicle in the area of Coliseum Boulevard and Northern Boulevard. But the vehicle, which MPD believed was stolen, refused to stop and caused a two-vehicle crash in the area of Eastern Boulevard and East Shirley Lane. The suspect vehicle then kept going and fled to Sam’s Club in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard.

MPD quickly deployed additional resources to the area. After a brief foot pursuit, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, seven suspects were apprehended inside and around Sam’s Club. The business was immediately placed on lockdown and there were no injuries to the patrons or employees. Several weapons were recovered and charges are pending for all suspects.