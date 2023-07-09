Pike Road defensive lineman Malik Blocton commits to Auburn

by Estee Morrison

Saturday was signing day for Pike Road High School’s very own Malik Blocton, and it looks like he’s staying here in Alabama. Malik was surrounded by his family as he committed to Auburn University. The defensive lineman is the 10th student from Pike Road High School to be signed to play football on a collegiate level. Malik is a 4 and 5 star prospect who had offers from many schools, including Texas, Alabama, Auburn, and Florida. Malik is also the younger brother of Auburn defensive tackle Marcus Harris.