Work to begin for new traffic light in Pike Road

by WAKA 8

Work is scheduled to start Sunday afternoon for a new traffic light in Pike Road.

The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin installing a traffic signal at the intersection of Alabama Highway 110 (Vaughn Road) and Marler Road this afternoon, weather permitting.

Lane closures will be in place from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. while work is being performed. The traffic signal installation is expected to be completed on Wednesday, July 12.

Once the signal is operational it will be in flashing mode for seven days, per standard practice and will be fully operational Wednesday, July 19.

“The installation of a new traffic signal will provide considerable relief for one of Pike Road’s high-traffic intersections, alleviating congestion and improving safety at the intersection of Vaughn and Marler Roads. We appreciate our partners at ALDOT for working with the town to improve traffic flow at this essential corridor,” Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said.