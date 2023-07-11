MFR: No one injured in house fire on Little John Drive

by WAKA 8

Montgomery firefighters are investigating a house fire that happened Tuesday.

The fire happened just after 1:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Little John Drive.

Once firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from the roof.

Crews were able to locate the fire and immediately began an aggressive attack to put out the fire.

Fire officials say after conducting several searches, no one was found.

No firefighters or civilians were injured either.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.