Pay It Forward: Smantha Brasher of Prattville

by Ellis Eskew

Smantha Brasher loves helping others especially children in foster care.

“They don’t have much, and I just like giving back,” said Brasher.

So she decided to plan a toy drive. Her mom, Debbie, says it started when she couldn’t have kids of her own.

“Smantha, two years ago, she decided she wanted to adopt. With her having special needs and how much it cost and everything she went to see a local judge who told her one thing she could do to give back to the community was help children in foster care. She started a toy drive through DHR. She is fixing to have her third toy drive in December. She has done remarkably. We are so proud of her,” said Debbie.