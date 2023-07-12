Autauga County Board of Education welcomes Lyman Woodfin as new school superintendent

by WAKA 8

Lyman Woodfin has officially become the Autauga County school superintendent following a board meeting Tuesday.

Woodfin was appointed pending favorable contract negotiations in a special-called board meeting less than two weeks ago following a search process that received unprecedented community input.

“We are very confident in our decision to appoint Mr. Woodfin as our next Superintendent,” said Kim Crockett, chairperson for the Autauga County Board of Education. “We were all elected on the idea of restoring the educational excellence this district once held, and we are confident in his abilities to pull from our rich history while applying it to today’s ever-changing educational landscape. We feel he is uniquely qualified to champion the priority that has guided us since we began this search process – the success of all our students, families, and employees.”

Woodfin is a 17-year veteran of Autauga County Schools, having served as a classroom teacher, coach and school administrator. Following his 2000 graduation from Prattville High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in History from Huntingdon College in 2004 and a master’s degree in Secondary Education from Auburn University Montgomery in 2007. Mr. Woodfin was offered a teaching position at Marbury High School in 2005, where he taught Social Studies to multiple grade levels while also serving as a mentor teacher for at-risk seniors and head baseball coach.

Woodfin transitioned to an administrative role at Prattville High School when he completed his Instructional Leadership Certification from the University of West Alabama in 2016. As one of the school’s assistant principals, he was responsible for day-to-day operations, including staff oversight and discipline for students in grades 11-12. In addition, he served as athletic director, where he successfully repaired key community relationships, hired five new head coaches and grew the athletics budget with new donors while simultaneously implementing budget management practices for all sports.

Most recently, Woodfin was the Marbury High School principal, serving the 560-student school since 2018. During his tenure, he was credited with overhauling the curriculum offerings to meet all students’ educational needs, including adding new vocational classes in broadcasting, business, agriculture and construction. He championed many facility and infrastructure improvements by completing the school’s fieldhouse, adding an Agriculture wing, replacing all outdated technology and increasing the school’s general fund by more than tenfold.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead my hometown school system,” said Lyman Woodfin, Autauga County Schools’ new Superintendent. “I appreciate the board’s confidence in my abilities and the overwhelming community support I have received since being named a finalist for the position. I know there is a great deal of work in front of us, but I have no doubt we will accomplish whatever we set out to do collectively and for the benefit of all students. I look forward to working alongside the best educators, administrators, students, and families.”

— Information from Autauga County Schools