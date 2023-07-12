Hot, humid, scattered daytime storms through the weekend

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was fairly sunny and mainly dry across central and south Alabama. However, showers and storms likely become scattered about during the afternoon. Before cooling rain arrives, daytime highs reach the low to mid 90s. Rain continues into the evening, but gradually fades away after sunset. Our area could be mainly rain-free again by midnight. The sky becomes partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Daytime showers and storms become scattered about both Thursday and Friday. However, depending on the afternoon timing of rain, each afternoon could be rather hot, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Daytime rain coverage remains decent through the weekend. In fact, the greatest rain chance of the next eight days might be on Saturday. Although, both Saturday and Sunday look hot, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances decrease next week, with only isolated daytime showers or storms Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon heat may increase as a result, with high temperatures in the low to likely mid 90s by the middle of the week.