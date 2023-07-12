Murder investigation underway after a shooting in Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A 21 year old young woman is dead — and a murder investigation is underway — following a shooting in Wilcox County.

Sheriff Larry Colston says the shooting happened Monday morning — at a house just outside of the Camden city limits.

He says deputies responded to a shooting call — on the 400 block of Union Grove Road — at around 11:20 am.

“Once the deputies investigating arrived they found, I think a 21 year old black female murdered at that residence,” said Colston.

The victim has been identified — as Alexis Thomas of Pine Apple.

Colston says investigators processed the crime scene. And sent Thomas’ body to forensics — for an autopsy.

“We continue investigating the case right now. It hadn’t been an arrest. But we hope to make an arrest soon.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators solve the case — call the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office — at (334) 682-4715.

People with information can also call Crime Stopper at 215-STOP. And your anonymous tip — could lead to a reward.