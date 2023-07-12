Political leaders salute Montgomery’s economic development, job creation

by WAKA 8

Alabama state legislative leaders from the River Region joined Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton and members of the Montgomery City Council and Montgomery County Commission at Montgomery City Hall for a special presentation recognizing Montgomery’s record-breaking economic development over the past 15 months.

Montgomery has been a state leader in investment and job creation with $1.7 billion and 2,000 announced jobs.

State Sen. Kirk Hatcher (D-Montgomery) presented a resolution to Mayor Reed commending him for his leadership in bringing some of the most successful corporations to the area like Amazon, FedEx and others.

Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce President Anna Buckalew says the partnership of the county, the city and the legislative delegation has brought excitement from the outside corporate world about Montgomery.

Buckalew also says those companies and corporate executives coming into the Capital City now will bring jobs and opportunities that Montgomery has never seen before.