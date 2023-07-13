Firefighter injured in deadly house fire in May returns home

by WAKA 8

A Montgomery firefighter injured injured in a deadly house fire earlier this year is finally home.

DeAndre Hartman was one of 5 firefighters injured in the May 14th fire that broke out in the 3400 block of Gilmer Avenue.

That fire also killed a six year old and a bedridden man.

Hartman has been undergoing treatment at the UAB Burn Unit in Birmingham.

Today, he was discharged from the hospital. Before returning home, he made a brief stop at his duty station, Fire Station #12, on Norman Bridge Road.